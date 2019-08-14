Deep Customization, Authentic Urban Car Culture, an Open World, and an Immersive Narrative All Fuel the New Need for Speed Game

Watch the Worldwide Gameplay Reveal August 19 at gamescom Opening Night Live

Ghost Games, an Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) studio, today announced Need for Speed Heat, the ultimate street racer versus cop fantasy. The game deepens and expands everything Need for Speed fans love expressive customization, authentic urban car culture, and an immersive narrative that pulls you into the game. Watch the announce trailer here.

Need for Speed Heat sends fans to Palm City, a brand-new open world where street racers have gathered to make their names known. By day, players compete in the Speedhunters Showdown, a sanctioned competition where they earn Bank to customize and upgrade their garage of high-performance cars. At night, players risk it all to build their Rep in underground races where a rogue police task force roams the streets, ready to take racers down and swipe all their earnings. The roads, the risks, and the rides never end in this street racer where a player can roll deep with their crew, build their garage full of hot cars, and make the city their nonstop playground.

"We're delivering more options than ever before for players to be unique and make themselves known," said Riley Cooper, Creative Director at Ghost Games. "Our fans have been clear that they want more cars, more customization, and more challenges, and we're tuning up on every aspect. From your character's style to your car's performance and your driving style, we're fuelling everyone's creativity with this new game."

Fans who pre-order the standard edition will get a K.S Edition styled Mitsubishi Evolution X. Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition adds three K.S Edition styled cars (BMW i8 Coupe, Mercedes C63 AMG Coupe, Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport), access to exclusive deluxe edition character clothing, and increased earnings of in-game currencies Bank and Rep. Anyone who pre-orders Need for Speed Heat in-game from Need for Speed Payback on any format will also get a 10% discount as a Loyalty Reward1

Need for Speed Heat launches November 8, 2019 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Jump into the game first on November 5, 2019 with EA Access and Origin Access Basic to enjoy up to 10 hours of play time as part of the Play First Trial, or sign-up for Origin Access Premier to get full access on PC.**

