ITOCO INC: ITOCO Signs Agreement with ASOCANNABIS to Develop an Academic Curriculum on the Medical Use of Cannabis

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / ITOCO Inc. ("ITOCO" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:ITMC) today announced that its Colombian subsidiary, ITOCO BIOMED SAS ("ITOCO BIOMED") has signed an agreement (the "Agreement") with the ASOCIACION INTERNACIONAL DE INDUSTRIAS Y CULTIVADORES DEL CANNABIS (ASOCANNABIS) to jointly develop an academic curriculum on the medicinal use of cannabis.

Asocannabis is a national guild that oversees the ethical exercise of the medical profession in Colombia. (www.asocannabis.com)

"Developing proper scientific and medical use protocols for health practitioners and patients is critical to sustain the advancement of medical cannabis in Colombia and elsewhere" said Michael Paul, President & CEO of ITOCO Inc.

"ITOCO is proud to make this arrangement with ASOCANNABIS, which will include providing traceability of genetics for clients and patients, from a credible and trusted source of information and training on medical cannabis", added Mr. Paul.

Since closing this agreement and making several important strategic acquisitions this year, ITOCO has made considerable progress supporting and building out our operations on the ground in Colombia. We look forward to regularly updating our stakeholders on our progress.

ITOCO continues to build a world class team in Colombia, dedicated to advancing the Company's business interests, including cultivation, processing, research and development, partnerships and continued expansion.

International operations are a core component of our growth strategy and the company is working to integrate and enhance operations and product channels throughout Latin America, positioning them for sustainable, long-term shareholder value creation.

ABOUT ASOCANNABIS

Asocannabis is an entity made up of doctors, businessmen and activists from the Medical Cannabis sector of Colombia. Their experience in the development of management techniques and economic development models around the cannabis industry is recognized nationally and internationally.

Asocannabis was formed in order to help patients, communities and microentrepreneurs who want to be part of this industry in a responsible and social aspect towards Colombia and its people, through best practices.

The association has among its objectives providing advice on strategies cultivation and the marketing and development of products to less favored communities. In addition advice and direction will be given on legal forms and context as well as help to patients and users of medical cannabis in Colombia.

Asocannabis are pioneers in the development, study, cultivation, and education of the Colombian cannabis industry.

ABOUT ITOCO INC.

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in processing, distributing, and producing medical cannabis in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. The ITOCO management team has many years combined experience in business management and execution, raising capital and public company governance. ITOCO INC. is quoted on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:

ITOCO INC.

Michael Paul

ir@itoco.net

+1 (905) 829-5000

SOURCE: ITOCO INC.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/555975/ITOCO-Signs-Agreement-with-ASOCANNABIS-to-Develop-an-Academic-Curriculum-on-the-Medical-Use-of-Cannabis