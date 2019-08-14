Gainey Capital Corp.: Gainey Advances Drilling Program at Las Margaritas

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Gainey Capital Corp. (TSXV:GNC) (OTC PINK:GNYPF) ("Gainey" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it is in the final stages of preparing the infrastructure required for the upcoming drill program at the Las Margaritas gold project in Durango, Mexico. The repair and construction of approximately 39 kilometres of road are being completed by a D6 CAT to facilitate access for the exploration team and drilling equipment to and between drill sites. This has taken longer than originally planned due to recent heavy rain and road washouts in the area. In addition, a water reservoir system is being constructed to support the drilling.

The Company is moving as quickly as possible towards the initiation of this inaugural drill program at Las Margaritas and will provide further updates as the drilling commences.

David Dupre, P.Geo. is the designated Qualified Person for the El Colomo Project, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved this news release.

About Gainey Capital Corp.

Gainey is a gold and silver exploration, development and ore processing company exploring an aggregate of 14,000+ hectares strategically located in the gold/silver-rich Sierra Madre Occidental Trend in western Mexico. The Company's mill, located on its El Colomo property, is capable of processing up to 300 tons of ore per day. Additional information on Gainey, its current operations and its vision, is available on the Company's website at www.gaineycapital.com or from info@gaineycapital.com.

