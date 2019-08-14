Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on non-addictive pain management is pleased to announce that its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. McColgan, has been appointed as Clinical Instructor at the University of California, Riverside (UCR), School of Medicine. The UCR School of Medicine is known for successfully developing new methods and frontiers in medical teaching. Dr. McColgan joined the faculty effective August 1, 2019.

"It is both an honor and a privilege to receive this appointment," said Dr. McColgan. "Coming from a private practice background rather than a purely academic one, it's an exciting opportunity for me to be able to offer a different perspective to impact new medical students."

Dr. McColgan was one of the first surgeons to perform laparoscopic cholecystectomy, laparoscopic nissen fundoplication, and laparoscopic gastric bypass in the Southern California area. He was Chairman of the Department of Surgery for Bellflower Medical Center for more than 10 years and was a founding member of Endodynamix, Inc., a manufacturer of surgical instruments.

According to rankings published by the Center for World University Rankings, a consultancy based in the United Arab Emirates, UCR is among the top 1% of universities in the world. In the recently released 2019-2020 list, UCR came in at 204 out of 18,000 total universities worldwide, moving up in rankings from last year. Institutions are evaluated on the quality of teaching, alumni employment, quality of faculty, research output, high-quality publications, influence and citations.

"UCR is recruiting the top, best and brightest in the world," said Greg Cervantes, Director of Government Affairs for Vivera. "I believe adding Dr. McColgan to their faculty is a tremendous benefit to the field of medicine and research. I congratulate Dr. McColgan and view him as one of the nation's top physicians."

"Dr. McColgan's appointment speaks volumes to his accomplishments and reputation," said Paul Edalat, Chairman and Founder of Vivera. "At Vivera, we've always viewed him as a distinguished member amongst his peers so it's great to see that UCR recognizes that as well."

Dr. McColgan was born in Boston, Massachusetts. He is a graduate of Boston University and the Boston University School of Medicine. He completed his general surgery training at the University of California, Irvine, where he served as Chief Resident. In addition, he earned an MBA from the University of California, Irvine.

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on opioid deterrence and cessation and non-addictive solutions for pain management.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals is seeking to conduct case studies and clinical trials on CBD in the TABMELT drug delivery format with the goal of gaining FDA approval for its products.

The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.

For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

