Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2N9D0 ISIN: US45166V1061 Ticker-Symbol: 0V5 
Stuttgart
14.08.19
08:06 Uhr
1,695 Euro
-0,033
-1,91 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
IDEANOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IDEANOMICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,563
1,619
15:59
1,533
1,591
15:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IDEANOMICS
IDEANOMICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IDEANOMICS INC1,695-1,91 %