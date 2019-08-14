Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Worth $724 Million by 2024 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report "Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market by Offerings (Platforms/Tools, Services), Application (Configuration Management, Patch Management, Threat Intelligence), End Users (Enterprise, Data Centers, Service Providers), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market size is projected to grow from USD 134 million in 2019 to USD 724 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 40.2% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for the market include the rising need for compliance and to prioritize security investments.

Based on offerings, the platform/tools segment is estimated to lead the market in 2019

The Automated Breach and Attack Simulation platform/tools offer enterprises security assessment by allowing the enterprises to create attack scenarios or use the existing attack scenarios from the data library to continuously attack their Information Technology (IT) environment. These simulations techniques expose the weaknesses that are present in the existing security architecture. The platform comprises various integrated tools, such as Integrated Incident Management, Threat Modelling, Security Auditing, and Analytics Tools. Vendors also offer these solutions as tools that only cater to a single requirement. These platform/tools offer continuous testing, monitoring, security controls, attack readiness, on-demand simulations, and security ratings. The adoption rate for these services is projected to increase because of high regulations imposed on organizations by various governing bodies.

Configuration management segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

Configuration management is the implementation of a database that contains details of the organization's elements that are used in the delivery and management of its IT services. The benefits of configuration management include facilitates establishing a reliable repository of accurate information regarding IT components. Configuration management solutions aim at providing accurate configuration information to assist decision-making and to help resolve incidents and problems faster.

ABAS solutions work as a security configuration management tool and helps in visualizing the security assets during the configuration management. Automated Breach and Attack Simulation can not only identify not only misconfigurations that make the systems vulnerable but can also identify unusual changes made to critical files.

North America is expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

The North American region has sustainable and well-established economies, which empower it to invest significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of new technologies in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market. The presence of the majority of key players is expected to be the major factor driving the growth of the market in this region. Key players such as Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), DXC Technology (US), AttackIQ (US), and SafeBreach (US), along with several start-ups in the region offer enhanced automated breach and attack simulation solutions and services to cater the needs of customers.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market include Qualys (US), Rapid7 (US), DXC Technology (US), AttackIQ (US), Cymulate (Israel), XM Cyber (Israel), Skybox Security (US), SafeBreach (US), Firemon (US), Verdoin (FireEye) (US), NopSec (US), Threatcare (US), Mazebolt (US), Scythe (US), and Cronus-Cyber Technologies (Israel).

