While China is single-handedly reducing CAPEX for modules and inverters, Europe understands that hardware won't be the holy grail - generally speaking. But what is? Perhaps it is time for a new strategy to surf in front of the digital wave.The rise of Huawei, Sungrow and others cannot be stopped simply by adding R&D hardware spending or supply-chain optimization, and we have seen a few negative impacts already: Solarworld, ABB, Schneider Electric and Kaco. Following the press, global technology leader SMA is now under pressure. But what will be next? Another European branch? Data logger companies? ...

