Klaipedos Nafta: Regarding the revised rate by the National Energy Regulatory Council on return on investments for the regulated activity

AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) hereby inform that, according to the information published on the website of the National Energy Regulatory Council (hereinafter- the Council) on 14 August 2019, to the Company established regulated activities rate of return on investment was revised and for the period 2020-2024 equals 2,90.

Company's next year's regulated activities income level and regulatory asset base will be coordinated with the Council in September.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 694 80594