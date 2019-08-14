

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - In a new initiative, Apple Inc. struck a deal with non-profit organization RESOLVE 'to source gold responsibly' in the Alaska-Yukon region as placer mining has hurt the salmon population there.



Apple and RESOLVE will jointly combine re-mining with restoration of habitat to improve the streams for salmon, grayling and other species of fish to return. The tech giant uses small amounts of gold in electric components in its products.



In the Alaska-Yukon region, placer mining sites are seen along creeks and streams, often very near to the routes that salmons use to make their run to the spawning beds each year.



In addition to mining, salmon runs in the region stand a bleak chance due to logging, urbanization, wildfires and landslides, according to Apple.



RESOLVE connects with local placer miners, environmentalists and government agencies in order to reverse the damage done from historic mining in the region. As part of accomplishing this mission, the non-profit first introduced the 'Salmon Gold' partnership in 2017.



Apple and luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co. will source gold from the miners participating in this program. Apple said all Salmon Gold entering its supply chain will be traced from the mine to the refiner using blockchain technology.



RESOLVE has currently secured restoration plans with three miners in Alaska and the Yukon, with several more under consideration for next summer. It projects more than 1,000 ounces of the partnership's trademarked 'Salmon Gold' this year, compared to last summer's 25 ounces.



In recent years, Apple has been taking steps to run on 100 percent renewable energy and also achieve its goal of entirely eliminating its reliance on mining by using only recycled and renewable materials to make its products.



In April, Apple said it expanded its recycling programs and quadrupled the number of locations U.S. customers can send their iPhone to be disassembled by Daisy, its recycling robot.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX