NEX Exchange (NEXX) NEX Exchange: Admission of Security to Trading 14-Aug-2019 / 14:33 GMT/BST The following security was admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 13/08/2019. Name of Issuer: Freyherr International Group plc Ordinary Shares of GBP 0.01 ISIN: GB00BJK3K011 Symbol: FRYR EMS: 250 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com

