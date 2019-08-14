Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Stock Day Media prides itself in discovering companies with highly talented staff, revolutionary technologies, and the experience to combine these two key assets to change an industry. We have been watching an intriguing company for several years now, and with the news they recently released, we believe they are truly a company that has the talent, technology, experience, patent protection, and know-how to change an industry.

The company is Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO), the industry is cannabis, and their patented platform is called Ultra Shear Technology, or UST.

CBD is an oil-soluble compound derived from the cannabis plant, which is typically found on the market dissolved in plant oil. Due to its long list of health benefits including the treatment of anxiety, cancer, inflammation, and seizures, products containing CBD oil are in high demand. Consequently, the value of the CBD industry is growing exponentially across the globe, making it one of the fastest growing segments on the market today. In fact, according to a recent study by the Brightfield Group, the CBD market is expected to reach $22 billion by 2022. However, this industry faces a massive problem.

Many of the nutrients and therapeutics that humans consume are oil-based, including CBD. However, as we all know, when oil is placed in water it does not mix but floats on the surface, as oil is unable to dissolve in water. With the human body made up mostly of water, this creates a significant problem in terms of absorption. This means that the valuable nutrients locked up in oil-based compounds are unable to be absorbed by the human body to their full potential. Given the increasing popularity of CBD products, companies around the globe are aggressively trying to meet the challenge of solving this complex and critical issue.

Because of its proprietary, unique, and "natural" approach, one company in particular stands tall among the rest: PBIO.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based products for the global life sciences industry. They design, manufacture, and sell instruments and consumables to researchers worldwide for their studies of human, animal, and plant diseases and disabilities, including cancer, heart disease, infectious diseases, and stroke. Their customers (over 200) are biotech and biopharma companies (Pfizer, Monsanto, Genentech, etc.), academic centers (Stanford, Rockefeller, Cedars Sinai, etc.), and government (FBI, FDA, CDC, USDA, etc.). They have over 300 instruments in the field worldwide. They are also working with billion-dollar biotech companies to help them get their protein-based drugs to market. They have nearly 30 pressure-based patents.

They recently released news that they have marshalled all their experience and expertise to solve the critical issue of non-solubility of CBD oil Click here for Press Release. In this release, PBIO stated that they have now officially entered the CBD market, with the announcement that their new, custom-designed, highly efficient BaroShear K45 system is now available for purchase (pre-sale). The key behind this unique processing system is their revolutionary new Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform. UST has the power to make oil and water mix, by cutting oil drops down to tiny, water-soluble droplets, which vastly increases the solubility of the oil, which in turn significantly increases the absorption by the body of the nutrients trapped in the oil. The process is called nanoemulsification, and the mixture of highly soluble, highly absorbable oil droplets is called a nanoemulsion.

In addition to our high marks for PBIO and their powerful UST technology, Dr. Keith Warriner of the University of Guelph, a recognized cannabis expert, commented: "The data I have reviewed to date on UST-generated nanoemulsions of CBD oil are very impressive. Creating nanoemulsions of CBD oil with full preservation of CBD throughout the process, while not generating impurities, remains a significant challenge in the industry. These data indicate that UST can achieve that goal, thereby offering great promise to the future."

Pressure BioSciences' UST platform has been proven to achieve true nanoemulsions, by using pressure and intense shear in place of harsh chemicals like emulsifiers. With precise temperature control and the highest working pressure available on the market (45,000 psi), the UST platform also allows for improved quality and efficiency. The patented BaroShear Valve allows the system to be highly scalable and may even inactivate most if not all pathogens (a major advantage). Meanwhile, the patented Barolsolators make for a clean, enclosed system.

Compared to other methods available on the market, the Ultra Shear Technology platform is truly revolutionary, representing the opportunity for improved absorption and effectiveness of CBD oil, as well as greater aesthetics for CBD infused beverages.

We spoke with PBIO's Founder and CEO Mr. Richard T. Schumacher earlier today. He told us that he has already received a number of phone calls from companies, inquiring about the UST-based BaroShear K45 system. Guess Stock Day Media was not the only company intrigued by their announcement.

At Stock Day Media we encourage you to learn more about Pressure BioSciences' breakthrough technology for the CBD industry, as well as other markets, by visiting their website and checking out their latest press releases, videos, and resources.

To hear Mr. Schumacher's entire interview with Stock Day, click here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7341682-stock-day-media-shares-discovery-of-revolutionary-technology-that-can-make-high-quality-highly-s

