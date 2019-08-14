West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Rosehearty Energy Inc. ("RHX") announced today that it will hold its Annual Special Meeting (ASM) on September 30, 2019.

At the ASM, the shareholders will be invited to approve a name change to "Rosehearty CBD Inc." ("RCBD") and a consolidation of the common shares and warrants on a one new RCBD for each three (3) RHX held.

"We see a tremendous opportunity in hemp derived CBD in the United States," stated Robin Dow, CEO, Rosehearty. "We firmly believe this is the next wave in the legal cannabis revolution and RHX is currently reviewing several proposals. Our board is committed to the Company making a significant entry by pursuing existing and profitable operations in this industry."

"A name change and consolidation is simply the first step in aligning the Company with our new business model," added Dow.

On behalf of the board:

"Robin Dow, CEO"

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "propose", "anticipate", "believe", "forecast", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward- looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:

Pat Purdy

Phone: (778) 480-6455

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46904