

San Francisco-based shoemaker Allbirds has launched its first non-shoe product - socks made from wool and tree materials.



The sustainable shoe brand said the socks are made from what it calls 'nature's super-yarn', Trino, which is made by blending eucalyptus tree materials and Merino wool.



The socks are soft, breathable and moisture-wicking, thanks to the use of the these sustainable materials.



Merino wool and eucalyptus tree materials are already being used in making Allbirds' sneakers, which can be worn without socks. The company's foray into socks is part of its efforts to expand from being just a shoe company.



Allbirds is selling three styles of socks, with each available in six colors. The socks, retailing between $12 and $16, can be purchased online and at the company's five retail stores in the U.S.



Allbirds, recently valued at $1.4 billion, aims to design environmentally friendly footwear.



The company's first shoe was the Wool Runner, made from New Zealand superfine Merino wool. Its Lounger shoes are made from castor bean oil and Merino wool.



Last year, Allbirds had launched footwear made with eucalyptus tree fiber and a flip-flop collection made of bioplastic foam from sugar cane.



