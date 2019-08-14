Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 14.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1XFG9 ISIN: US3383071012 Ticker-Symbol: 1F9 
Frankfurt
14.08.19
15:39 Uhr
55,98 Euro
-0,05
-0,09 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIVE9 INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE9 INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
55,53
55,72
17:34
55,45
55,66
17:34
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FIVE9
FIVE9 INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FIVE9 INC55,98-0,09 %