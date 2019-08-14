Better Collective A/S: Major shareholder notification regarding reorganization of holding structure of majority shareholder

Regulatory release 23





Better Collective A/S (Danish company registration number 27652913) (the "Company") hereby announces that it has received the following notification according to the Danish Capital Markets Act section 38 regarding the existing direct and indirect major shareholders' holding of shares in the Company. The information contained in this press release is based on a share capital of the Company amounting to 42,260,622 shares, each with a nominal value of EUR 0.01.

Better Partners ApS (Danish company registration number 34722129), directly holding 5,236,409 shares in the Company, has today been dissolved through a demerger and as a result will no longer be a major shareholder in the Company.

The shares in the Company held by Better Partners ApS will be transferred to the shareholders in Better Partners ApS. Accordingly, 4,528,786 shares in the Company, will be transferred to Bumble Ventures A/S, the joint holding company owned indirectly by Jesper Søgaard and Christian Kirk Rasmussen.

