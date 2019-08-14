InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust: InterRent Announces August 2019 Distributions

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:IIP.UN) ("InterRent") announced today that its distribution declared for the month of August 2019 is $0.024167 per Trust unit, equal to $0.29 per Trust unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on or about September 16, 2019 to unitholders of record on August 31, 2019.

About InterRent

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties.

InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

