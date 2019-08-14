American Bio Medica Corporation: ABMC Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

KINDERHOOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / American Bio Medica Corporation (OTC PINK:ABMC) today announced financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Chief Executive Officer Melissa A. Waterhouse stated, "We are pleased that the second quarter of 2019 was our second consecutive quarter of increased sales. While sales are down when comparing prior periods, we are hopeful that we are on the right track to reversing that trend. Our contract business continues to grow and we expect this will positively impact sales in the second half of 2019. In addition to these new customers, we are exploring a number of other potential sales opportunities."

Waterhouse continued, "We are currently exploring options to refinance current debt given our facilities expire in early/mid 2020. These efforts are expected to result in new or extended facilities. And finally, we continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain appropriate operational expense levels."

Financial Highlights

Net sales in the second quarter of 2019 were $958,000, compared to net sales of $1,069,000 in the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of $111,000, or 10.4%. Net sales in the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $1,880,000, compared to net sales of $2,110,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018, a decrease of $230,000, or 10.9%.

Operating loss was $155,000 in the second quarter of 2019, compared to an operating loss of $74,000 in the second quarter of 2018. Operating loss was $329,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to an operating loss of $281,000 in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net loss was $56,000, or $(0.00) per share, in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss of $147,000, or $(0.00) per share, in the second quarter of 2018. Net loss was $296,000, or $(0.01) per share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to net loss of $413,000, or $(0.01) per share, in the six months ended June 30, 2018.

About American Bio Medica Corporation

American Bio Medica Corporation manufactures and markets accurate, cost-effective immunoassay test kits, primarily point of collection tests for drugs of abuse. The Company and its worldwide distribution network target the workplace, government, corrections, clinical and educational markets. ABMC's Rapid Drug Screen, Rapid ONE, RDS InCup, Rapid TOX and Rapid TOX Cup II test for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in urine, while OralStat tests for the presence or absence of drugs of abuse in oral fluids. ABMC's Rapid Reader is a compact, portable device that, when connected to any computer, interprets the results of an ABMC drug screen, and sends the results to a data management system, enabling the test administrator to easily manage their drug testing program.

This release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ, and such differences could be material. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the following: continued acceptance of our products, increased levels of competition in our industry, acceptance of new products, product development, compliance with regulatory requirements, including but not limited to our ability to obtain marketing clearance on our product for our intended markets, intellectual property rights, our dependence on key personnel, third party sales and suppliers, trading in our common shares may be subject to "penny stock" rules, our history of recurring net losses and our ability to continue as a going concern. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in addressing such risks and uncertainties and the Company assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statements based upon actual results. Investors are strongly encouraged to review the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of risks and uncertainties that could affect operating results and the market price of the Company's common shares.

CONTACT:

Melissa A. Waterhouse

Chief Executive Officer

(800) 227-1243, Ext 107

AMERICAN BIO MEDICA CORPORATION Condensed Statements of Operations (unaudited) For the three For the three For the six For the six months ended months ended months ended months ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net sales $ 958,000 $ 1,069,000 $ 1,880,000 $ 2,110,000 Cost of goods sold 652,000 632,000 1,269,000 1,301,000 Gross profit 306,000 437,000 611,000 809,000 Operating expenses: Research and development 20,000 19,000 39,000 44,000 Selling and marketing 107,000 148,000 219,000 310,000 General and administrative 334,000 344,000 682,000 736,000 Total operating expenses 461,000 511,000 940,000 1,090,000 Operating loss (155,000 ) (74,000 ) (329,000 ) (281,000 ) Other income / (expense) 101,000 (71,000 ) 35,000 (130,000 ) Net loss before tax (54,000 ) (145,000 ) (294,000 ) (411,000 ) Income tax expense (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Net loss $ (56,000 ) $ (147,000 ) $ (296,000 ) $ (413,000 ) Basic & diluted loss per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 32,521,675 29,936,111 32,445,244 29,879,754

American Bio Medica Corporation Condensed Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2019 (unaudited) 2018 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,000 $ 113,000 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $36,000 at June 30, 2019 and $36,000 at December 31, 2018 393,000 452,000 Inventory, net of allowance of $280,000 at June 30, 2019 and $268,000 at December 31, 2018 825,000 1,019,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,000 29,000 Right of use asset - operating leases 19,000 0 Total current assets 1,337,000 1,613,000 Property, plant and equipment, net 681,000 718,000 Patents, net 119,000 123,000 Right of use asset - operating leases 7,000 0 Other assets 21,000 21,000 Total assets $ 2,165,000 $ 2,475,000 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 555,000 $ 359,000 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 443,000 449,000 Right of use liability - operating leases 19,000 0 Wages payable 141,000 278,000 Line of credit 378,000 502,000 Current portion of long - term debt, net of deferred finance costs 1,040,000 237,000 Total current liabilities 2,576,000 1,825,000 Long-term debt/other liabilities, net of current portion and deferred finance costs 1,000 796,000 Right of use liability - operating leases 7,000 0 Total liabilities 2,584,000 2,621,000 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES Stockholders' Equity: Common stock 325,000 323,000 Additional paid-in capital 21,425,000 21,404,000 Accumulated deficit (22,169,000 ) (21,873,000 ) Total stockholders' equity (419,000 ) (146,000 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,165,000 $ 2,475,000

