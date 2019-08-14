The Influencer Factory: Augie Johnston's Inspiring Journey from Professional Basketball to Entrepreneurship

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Not many people voluntarily swap the glitz and glamour associated with playing professional basketball in Europe for a field as temperamental and uncertain as Entrepreneurship. Most people who follow this path either become disillusioned with the initial hurdles thrown at them and abandon their endeavor or they go on to climb heights higher than they could even fathom.

Augie Johnston, a 33 year old from Atascadero, California, is one of the few who went on to make a name for himself in the entrepreneurship scene after prematurely ending a promising basketball career.

Augie Johnston is the founder of Vidchops a video editing service which deals with content creators all around the world by duly editing their videos amongst other things. Vidchops and its services have taken the global YouTube community by storm with their exceptional professionalism and the quality of their work. Online celebrities and famous personalities such as the likes of Laura lee, arguably one of the most influential make-up artists of this generation, have contracted their services and raved about it on their respective channels. Essentially, Vidchops is a subscription based service which means that they charge a flat-rate fee that doesn't force you to break the bank. The subscriptions include a weekly plan, an unlimited plan and a single use one. All you have to do is upload your project in an MP4 file and then sit back and receive the end product. The guys in charge of your video are thorough professionals and experts in their respective fields, so you do not have to worry about the quality and standard of the editing that they do. Furthermore, Vidchops guarantees a 48 hour turnover time, meaning you do not have to anxiously wait for a ridiculous amount of time for your project to be completed. In addition to that, Vidchops includes the option of adding free stock video and royalty free audio wherever needed. As a result of their exceptional service, Vidchops has completed approximately 3300 projects.

Augie and his team have been doing bits with Vidchops, and the service is only expected to grow in the coming years. However, it isn't always been smooth sailing for Augie. On the contrary, ten years ago, money was scarce and as such Augie was struggling to make ends meet. Basketball had been his passion since childhood, and from an early age, he had made up his mind of pursuing it professionally when he grew up. He graduated from high school in 2004, and went on to play 4 years of NCAA Division 2 Basketball at Cal. State Monterey Bay. Augie excelled in Division 2 and averaged the second best 3-point percentage in the country. In fact, his superb performances earned him a nomination as an All-Conference Player. However, upon graduation, Augie found himself struggling with the idea of going and getting a regular 9-5 job. He went to a small college so he knew he would not be drafted to the NBA. This forced him to seek opportunities elsewhere. Thus, Augie turned to Europe in order to find time and fulfill his boyhood dream of becoming a pro. He got a contract to play for a team in the fifth league of the German Basketball Division, and subsequently moved to a small town in the outskirts of Dusseldorf.

This was 2009, and Augie was being paid a sum of 1000 USD on a monthly basis plus rent benefits for supporting himself and his girlfriend who moved with him to Germany. Augie planned on marrying his significant other soon, however, there was hardly any money to make ends meet, let alone to finance a whole wedding ceremony. Augie knew that they could not keep living like this, and that he had to put in the work in order to finance his aspirations.

Augie always had the vision to become a full time entrepreneur. In fact, in high school, he used to earn spare cash by selling burnt CD's, mowing lawns and selling candy. Thus, given his entrepreneurial acumen, it came as no surprise that he was able to successfully identify the potential of YouTube to become the most popular video sharing platform in the coming years. He started ranking videos as part of a CPA Lead Generation scheme, and earned a good deal of money from it. However, Augie wasn't sold on this just yet. A year later, he decided to fuse his hustle with his love for Basketball and thus Baller Boot Camp came into existence. This was 2012, and after a summer of pre-recording a 100 videos, Augie had successfully completed his transition from a pro Basketball player to an Entrepreneur. With its quality content and uniqueness, Augie was quickly able to grow the channel to 200,000 subscribers and 20 million views. Moreover, Augie was even able to build a whole background business based off his YouTube channel which sold over 6 figures worth of digital and physical products.

However, the stress of constantly editing content and uploading videos got to Augie, and he burnt himself out. He realised he spent most of his time editing and giving those final touches to his content rather than actually filming new content, which was a big problem. This is where Vidchops came in. He identified the absence of any credible organisation for such a service and decided to launch his very own.

With the creation of Vidchops, Augie had finally actualized his potential to become a successful Entrepreneur. However, Augie claims he is just gathering steam. In the coming months, he is planning on releasing his own in-house app which helps content creators track their progress and that of their videos. Given the success of his past endeavors, we can only expect this one to succeed as well.

