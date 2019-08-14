Internet Marketing Company: How To Get Cheaper Car Insurance If You Are A New Driver

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Compare-autoinsurance.org has launched a new blog post that explains who is considered a new driver by car insurance companies and how new drivers can gain better deals.

For more info and free car insurance quotes online, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/how-to-obtain-cheaper-car-insurance-for-new-drivers/

Car insurance companies consider that a new driver is anyone without a recent driving record, no matter what age that person has. Most new drivers are teenagers, but there are other categories of new drivers. Older drivers who are immigrants, foreign nationals and US residents who haven't yet driven or they have a large coverage lapse are considered to be new drivers. Obtaining affordable car insurance is not easy for any of these categories.

New drivers should consider following the next recommendations:

New drivers who are under 25 years old. From this age group are the most drivers that are more likely to cause an accident. For this reason, insurance companies will charge more on coverage for drivers that are younger than 25. Drivers from this category can save money on car insurance by joining the family policy. The family policy insurance rates will go up, but the overall costs will be less than having two separate policies. Also, insurers are offering a series of discounts for young drivers. These discounts are offered to good students, young drivers that enroll in a UBI program, or drivers that graduate a defensive driving course.

Immigrants or foreign nationals . US insurance companies can only access domestic driving records. For this reason, foreigners that have good driving records in their home countries will be considered as new drivers in the US. Getting insurance without a US driver license is quite hard. The easiest method to get insurance is to rent a car and use the rental car company's coverage. Foreigners who are planning to stay for a long period in the US should consider applying for a driving license. In some states like California, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, or Maryland, even undocumented immigrants can get a license.

Drivers with driving or coverage gaps. Drivers that don't have a driving history that can be checked will be treated as new drivers. Also, drivers without continuous coverage will be placed in the high-risk category. In both cases, shopping for cheaper insurance is hard. In most cases, drivers can find affordable coverage on the non-standard insurance market. Many small carriers are specialized in dealing with high-risk drivers.

For additional info, money-saving tips and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.org/

Compare-autoinsurance.org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc.

"Finding cheap car insurance in the US when you are considered to be a new driver, can be a hassle for many. Even so, several methods can help new drivers obtain affordable coverage.", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company.

CONTACT:

Gurgu Ciprian

cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.biz

SOURCE: Internet Marketing Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556027/How-To-Get-Cheaper-Car-Insurance-If-You-Are-A-New-Driver