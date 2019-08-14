Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer technical support solutions, today reported unaudited GAAP financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Q2 2019 Financial Summary

For the second quarter of 2019, total revenue was $16.7 million, a decrease of 4 percent compared to revenues of $17.5 million in the second quarter of 2018 and down 8 percent compared to revenues of $18.1 million in the first quarter of 2019. This decrease in revenue from the first quarter primarily reflects lower billable hours with our major customers but was somewhat offset by new subscriber growth.

We recorded net income for the second quarter of 2019 of $0.7 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to a net income of $0.4 million, or $0.02 per share, in the second quarter of 2018 and net income of $1.4 million, or $0.08 per share, in the first quarter of 2019.

Key changes in our net income/(loss) included the following:

Gross profit increased by $1.0 million in the second quarter compared to the same period in 2018, and decreased by $0.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2019.

Our gross profit margin increased by 7 percent compared with the same quarter of 2018 and increased by 1 percentage point relative to the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $3.4 million, as compared with $2.8 million of operating expenses in the second quarter of 2018 and $3.0 million of operating expenses in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 include $0.3 million of legal charges not directly related to our ongoing business operations.

Balance Sheet Information

At June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $43.2 million as compared with $48.0 million at March 31, 2019, and $49.6 million at December 31, 2018. The decrease in cash reflects the $10 million payment to the Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") on April 1, 2019, as a part of the previously disclosed settlement negotiations. This decrease in cash was offset by earnings and a reduction in working capital.

Total assets as of June 30, 2019, were $57.1 million and total shareholders' equity was $50.3 million.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

June 30, December 31, 2019(1) 2018(2) Assets Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 43,246 $ 49,649 Accounts receivable, net 11,571 12,292 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 603 999 Total current assets 55,420 62,940 Property and equipment, net 590 703 Intangible assets, net 250 250 Right of Use assets 144 - Other assets 712 707 Total assets $ 57,116 $ 64,600 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued compensation $ 3,556 $ 3,791 Other accrued liabilities 1,050 978 Accrued legal settlement - 10,000 Short-term lease liability 138 - Short-term deferred revenue 1,210 1,135 Total current liabilities 5,954 15,904 Long-term lease liability 7 - Other long-term liabilities 808 800 Total liabilities 6,769 16,704 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 2 2 Additional paid-in-capital 268,963 268,794 Treasury stock (5,297 ) (5,297 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,321 ) (2,507 ) Accumulated deficit (211,000 ) (213,096 ) Total stockholders' equity 50,347 47,896 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 57,116 $ 64,600

Note 1: Amounts are subject to completion of management's customary closing and review procedures.

Note 2: Derived from audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018.

SUPPORT.COM, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 (1) March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Revenue: Services $ 15,508 $ 16,864 $ 16,220 $ 32,372 $ 31,420 Software and other 1,188 1,200 1,248 2,388 2,570 Total revenue 16,696 18,064 17,468 34,760 33,990 Cost of revenue: Cost of services 12,686 13,798 14,462 26,484 28,573 Cost of software and other 38 54 46 92 101 Total cost of revenue 12,724 13,852 14,508 26,576 28,674 Gross profit 3,972 4,212 2,960 8,184 5,316 Operating expenses: Research and development 915 749 681 1,664 1,392 Sales and marketing 438 392 409 830 959 General and administrative 2,090 1,896 1,677 3,986 3,823 Total operating expenses 3,443 3,037 2,767 6,480 6,174 Income (loss) from operations 529 1,175 193 1,704 (858 ) Interest income and other, net 255 296 230 551 435 Income (loss) before income taxes 784 1,471 423 2,255 (423 ) Income tax provision (benefit) 131 28 27 159 (53 ) Net income (loss) $ 653 $ 1,443 $ 396 $ 2,096 $ (370 ) Net earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.08 $ 0.02 $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) Shares used in computing per share amounts Basic 18,962 18,955 18,765 18,959 18,751 Diluted 19,018 19,004 18,947 19,010 18,751

