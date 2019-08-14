Vitamin Energy, LLC: Functional VitaminEnergy(R) breathes new innovation into 2oz energy shot category

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2019 / Functional products continue drive new product innovation across various categories and are being embraced by consumers and driving category growth. VitaminEnergy has introduced a "Functional Shot" into the well-established energy shot category.

VitaminEnergy Co-Founder, President & CEO Nick Mihnovets, is pleased with the national launch of 2oz VitaminEnergy. Based on early successes and buyer feedback, he expects VitaminEnergy and their innovative functional energy shots will breathe new innovation into the energy shot category, where sales still exceed $1billion in retail annually.

VitaminEnergy is positioned to provide new excitement and needed innovation to the premium energy shot category by delivering the energy consumers demand while giving them a convenient way to get their vitamins on a daily basis. Thus the company slogan, Energy, with Benefits.

If the VitaminEnergy name sounds familiar that's due to the franchise being a part of VitaminWater prior to being acquired by Coca-Cola where they discontinued the franchise.

The NEW VitaminEnergy was founded in 2018 with one singular mission in mind. The mission was to make it more convenient for adults to get their vitamins while at the same time boosting their daily energy levels. VitaminEnegy accomplished this by combining a super-cocktail of vitamins into an extra strength energy shot, creating a new functional shot category that gives adults a "healthier-for-you" boost of energy. Delivering on its promise, VitaminEnergy Immune + was launched. With more vitamin c than 10 oranges, up to seven hours of energy, keto friendly, 0 calories and no sugar crash.

Refining all aspects of their initial offer through an intense test marketing initiative in NYC that included product, label and messaging in 2018. After numerous sampling events and focus groups test, VitaminEnergy Immune+ launched in select accounts in early 2019 going from 0 stores to thousands of locations today and climbing.

Through rapid innovations VitaminEnergy has expanded its SKU's to encompass Energy, with benefits. Currently VitaminEnergy is available in 3 SKU's. Tango Orange delivering as much Vitamin C as 10 oranges plus up to 7 hours of energy. Acai Pomegranate VitaminEnergy delivering 14,000% B12 a powerful energy booster delivering up 7 hours of energy and Mixed Berry VitaminEnergy with 10mg of natural NON-THC-CBD farmed in Kentucky providing the myriad of health benefits that come with CBD.

VitaminEnergy will continue expanding the portfolio coming in Fall 2019 with VitaminEnergy with additional shot focused with new functions to support their mission to create new functional shots that gives adults a "healthier-for-you" boost of energy.

CONTACT:

Nick Mihnovets

(646) 395-7551

About VitaminEnergy

Glen Mills, PA based Vitamin Energy LLC is the maker of VitaminEnergy Functional Energy Shots. Vitamin Energy LLC products are available through various distributors including Core-Mark, McLane, HT Hackney, GSC, MR Williams as well as many regional distributors. The term "Energy, with Benefits" has been trademarked to support their position as an energy shot that provides additional functions.

For media inquiries please email support@vitaminenergyllc.com All other inquires, should be directed to: Nick.Mihnovets@vitaminenergyllc.com.

SOURCE: Vitamin Energy, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/556037/Functional-VitaminEnergyR-breathes-new-innovation-into-2oz-energy-shot-category