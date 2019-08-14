

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Agilent Technologies (A) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $191 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $236 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Agilent Technologies reported adjusted earnings of $240 million or $0.76 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.8% to $1.27 billion from $1.20 billion last year.



Agilent Technologies earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $240 Mln. vs. $217 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q3): $1.27 Bln vs. $1.20 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.84 - $0.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.31 - $1.33 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $3.07 - $3.09 Full year revenue guidance: $5.105 - $5.125 Bln



