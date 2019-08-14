Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2019) - Good Life Networks Inc. (TSXV: GOOD) (FSE: 4G5) ("GLN", or the "Company") announces the postponement of its Annual General Meeting ("Meeting"), originally scheduled for August 16, 2019, to an as-yet undetermined date. The Company has postponed the Meeting as and until the Company explores and evaluates various position changes within the Board and key management team. The Meeting will be rescheduled for a date prior to January 26, 2020 in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws, and the Company will deliver a new notice of Meeting, information circular and proxy to its shareholders in connection with the Meeting.

The GLN Story

GLN's patent pending technology is the engine that sits between advertisers and publishers. A highlight of GLN's tech is that it does not collect PII (Personal Identifiable Information). Built for cross device video advertising: Mobile, In-App, Desktop and CTV (Connected Television) the GLN Programmatic Video Advertising Platform has among the lowest fraud rates of similar vendors in the industry. Advertisers make more money by reaching their target audience more effectively. GLN makes money by retaining a percentage of the advertiser's fee.

GLN is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with offices in Newport Beach and Santa Monica California, New York and UK and trades on the TSXV under the stock symbol "GOOD" and The Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the stock symbol 4G5. For further information on the Company, visit www.glninc.ca

