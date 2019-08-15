Charkit Chemical Announces Promotion Of Panos Yannopoulos To Executive Vice President, Sales

NORWALK, Connecticut, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jay Lang, President, Charkit Chemical Company of Norwalk, CT, a subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC, announced that effective August 1, 2019, Panos Yannopoulos has been promoted to the role of Executive Vice President, Sales.

In his new role, Mr. Yannopoulos will be responsible for leading Charkit's sales organization. Mr. Lang explained, "This will include setting direction and strategy, establishing the optimal structure and processes to facilitate Charkit's profitable growth, leading our initiative to develop relationships with new suppliers, spearheading Charkit's cross-selling activities with other LBB Specialties business units, and, most importantly, leading our people."

With more than 30 years of experience in the industrial specialty chemicals sector, Mr. Yannopoulos is widely regarded as a thought leader within Charkit and the chemical industry as a whole. He joined Charkit in 2002, following thirteen years with Aceto, where he was Group VP of Industrial Chemicals. He holds a BS in Chemistry from the University of Connecticut.

Dan O'Neill, Group Vice President for Personal Care, and Terence Owens, Group Vice President for Industrial, will report to Mr. Yannopoulos.

Mr. Lang further explained, "Mr. Yannopoulos will continue to manage several of his current key accounts. He will also assume the role of mentor-coach as he works to develop our existing and future sales talent. In this way, both Charkit and our people will grow."

ABOUT CHARKIT CHEMICAL COMPANY, LLC

About Charkit:

Founded in 1982 by Charles Hinnant, Charkit Chemical Company LLC offers a wide range of high-demand products to customers in the personal care, food, flavor & fragrance, water treatment, imaging, metal treatment, nutritional, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals markets. For companies that require customized specialty chemical solutions, Charkit also provides custom sourcing, manufacturing, technical assistance and product development services through its partners. In 2017, Charkit received an equity investment from LeBaronBrown Industries LLC and became a subsidiary of LBB Specialties LLC. With the acquisition of American International Chemical LLC (AIC) in 2018, LBB Specialties' annual sales surpassed $200 million, enhancing the company's position as a leader in the North American specialty chemical and ingredients distribution industry.

Charkit Chemical Company LLC

PO Box 90

Norwalk CT 06856-0090

www.charkit.com

For more information about Charkit Chemical Company, please contact Shawn McManus at 203-299-3227 or sales@charkit.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/960895/Panos_Yannopoulos.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/716198/Chartkit_LBB_Logo.jpg