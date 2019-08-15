ForFarmers N.V.posts 2019 first half-year results

Lochem, 15 August 2019



ForFarmers posts 2019 first half-year results



Highlights for first-half 20191:

Total Feed 2 volume: +5.2% to 5.1 million tonnes; 6.8% growth through acquisitions (made in second half of 2018 in Poland, the Netherlands and Belgium), 1.6% like-for-like 3 decline (in the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom);

Gross profit: -1.7% to €214.1 million; 6.6% growth through acquisitions, 8.6% like-for-like decline (especially due to unfavourable purchasing positions in the Netherlands, Belgium and the United Kingdom);

Underlying EBITDA 4 : -31.5% to €35.8 million; 8.2% growth through acquisitions, 39.9% like-for-like decline (in all countries) and including IFRS 16 effect of +€2.8 million;

[1] Results for the first half of 2019 are compared to the results for the same period of 2018; there was virtually no impact from currency translation in the first half of 2019, the percentages are disclosed in the table on the consolidated key figures

[2] 'Total Feed' covers the entire ForFarmers product portfolio and comprises compound feed, specialties, co-products (including DML products), seeds and other products (such as forage)

[3] Explanatory notes on like-for-like developments are exclusive of the contribution of Tasomix and therefore Poland, as Tasomix was acquired on 2 July 2018

[4] Underlying means excluding incidental items, see Note 12 of the interim financial statements on Alternative Performance Measures

Other developments:

Size of animal herd under pressure particularly due to various environmental measures (in the Netherlands and Germany);

Efficiency plans 2019-2020 for cost savings of €10 million in 2021 on track with announced plans to close 4 mills (involving a total 91 FTE's ) by end of this year;

Investment plan for 2019 adjusted from €50 million to €40 million;

Underlying EBITDA, underlying EBIT and underlying profit expected to be lower in 2019 than in 2018.





Commenting on the first-half 2019 results ForFarmers CEO Yoram Knoop said:

"The results for the first-half of 2019 were disappointing, but in line with our expectations as disclosed in the first- quarter trading update. The acquisitions, which we made in the second-half of 2018, made a positive contribution but this was not enough to offset the negative effects of the volume decline and the unfavourable purchasing position which we experienced in the first half of the year. We have reviewed and tightened up our purchasing procedures including having shortened the permitted purchasing coverage lengths for important raw materials.



Since announcing our efficiency plans in March, we have revealed plans to close four mills this year. These plans will contribute to the targeted structural cost savings of €10 million by 2021.

In more and more countries the agricultural sector is, amongst others, being faced with government measures to reduce the environmental impact of the sector. We will take into account the speed and intensity with which such measures are being introduced in the strategy for the period 2020 up to 2025. This strategy will be finalised in the first-half of 2020. As ForFarmers has strong positions in countries where the production of animal proteins is very carbon-efficient, we are able to continue to play a sustainable role for the future of farming and consequently in the chain that supplies the growing world population with animal proteins."

Please find attached the link for the full press release







About ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V., based in Lochem, the Netherlands, is an internationally operating livestock nutrition company that provides comprehensive and innovative feed solutions for conventional and organic livestock farming. The company's 'For the Future of Farming' mission is aimed at safeguarding the continuity of farming and promoting the financial health of a sector which will continue to play a sustainable role in society for many generations to come. ForFarmers works closely with its customers to deliver concrete results: better returns, a healthier herd and greater efficiency. It does so by providing bespoke and Total Feed solutions through a targeted approach supported by specialist and expert professionals. With production sites in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom and an annual sales volume of around 10 million tonnes of animal feed ForFarmers is market leader in Europe. In 2018 ForFarmers employed 2,761 people and generated revenue of € 2.4 billion. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. ForFarmers will be publishing its Third Quarter 2019 Trading Update on 31 October 2019. ForFarmers N.V., Postbus 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to", "expects", "takes into account", "is aimed at", 'plans to", "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements.

Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.





