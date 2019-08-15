

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oklahoma is the state with the fastest-growing medical marijuana market in the U.S., according to an analysis by Marijuana Business Daily.



The new quarterly release of the Marijuana Business Factbook states that the average number of daily patient increase in Oklahoma was 641, and medical marijuana patients represented 4.1 percent of the state's total population.



According to the report, the state's growth was boosted due to Oklahoma having no list of qualifying conditions for patients. Doctors in the state can recommend medical cannabis for any medical condition.



The analysts looked at ten state markets that provide estimates of patient counts on at least a quarterly basis.



In second place on the top-ten list was Florida, with an average of 609 patients signing up daily for the state's medical marijuana program. However, the registered patients represented only 1.6 percent of the state's total population.



The recent legalization of smokable flower and wide access to dispensaries could further fuel growth in Florida, according to the report.



Ohio was ranked third, with an average per day medical marijuana patient increase of 282. However, these patients accounted for just 0.4 percent of Ohio's population. The state has an operational market for only a few months.



Illinois and Maryland are the fourth and fifth-fastest growing medical marijuana markets in the U.S, according to the report. Illinois has an average daily patient increase of 187, followed by Maryland with 125.



The diverse rates of growth are due to each state having its own set of rules, according to the report. Medical marijuana is legally available in 36 states and Washington DC, but remains illegal at the federal level.



New Mexico was in the tenth spot on the list, with an average daily patient increase of only 28.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX