Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 916234 ISIN: CH0008742519 Ticker-Symbol: SWJ 
Lang & Schwarz
15.08.19
07:59 Uhr
443,55 Euro
+0,05
+0,01 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
SMI
1-Jahres-Chart
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWISSCOM AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
420,20
466,90
07:59
437,30
445,40
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SWISSCOM
SWISSCOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SWISSCOM AG443,55+0,01 %