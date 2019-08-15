

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch retail sales growth slowed in June after strengthening in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



Retail sales climbed 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.0 percent rise in May. In April, sales had increased 2.1 percent.



The sales volume increased 2.4 percent in June, after a 2.7 percent rise in the previous month.



Sale of non-food and clothing rose by 2.3 percent each, in June.



Online sales grew 16.8 percent in June, compared to the same month last year.



Separate data from statistical office showed that the jobless rate came in at 3.4 percent in July, the same rate as seen in June.



The number of unemployed persons remained at 313,000 in July.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX