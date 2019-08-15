

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Corrects headline and intro



Japan's industrial production declined less than initially estimated in June, final data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Thursday.



Industrial production fell 3.3 percent month-on-month compared to the initial estimate of 3.6 percent decrease.



At the same time, the decline in shipment was revised to 4 percent from 3.3 percent.



Inventory rose 0.4 percent instead of the previous estimate of 0.3 percent growth. The inventory rate gained 3.2 percent on month versus 2.8 percent preliminary estimate.



On a yearly basis, industrial production logged a decline of 3.8 percent in June.



Further, data showed that capacity utilization slid 2.6 percent on month in June, reversing a 1.7 percent rise in May. This was the biggest fall in five months.



