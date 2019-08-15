AntWorks and Everest Group Unveil Intelligent Document Processing Playbook

Industry-first guide helps enterprises adopt, scale and extend automation with IDP solutions

SINGAPORE, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Organisations have data-intensive processes and stakeholders looking to optimise resources and maximise financial returns. To address these challenges, many businesses are embracing Robotic Process Automation (RPA) but lack guidance on what solutions and strategies lead to true automation success. The new Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) Playbook provides that expert advice.

AntWorks, the global provider of artificial intelligence and intelligent automation solutions powered by fractal science, sponsored the IDP Playbook by research firm Everest Group, who created this first-of-its-kind guide independently with a technology-agnostic methodology. The IDP Playbook notes that commonly adopted RPA solutions cannot process semi-structured and unstructured data, and does not learn; whereas intelligent automation builds on RPA, extracts data from complex unstructured documents with Machine Learning and enables end-to-end automation of entire business processes.



"The new Everest Group IDP Playbook offers enterprises a methodology to plan and sustain multi-year automation programs for content-centric processes," said Sarah Burnett, Executive Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Everest Group. "IDP is still new to many organisations and a comprehensive primer such as the Playbook enables them to visualise and plan a roadmap that answers the questions of what to do next and how to achieve those never-ending efficiency needs and targets."



Asheesh Mehra, AntWorks Co-Founder and Group CEO, added, "The bad news is that the technology tool ecosystem is broken, limiting enterprises to task automation. The good news is that the industry is coming to the realisation that straight-through processing requires a clean data set. The IDP Playbook provides a powerful way for enterprises to advance to true process automation."



The IDP Playbook provides industry trends and best practices, analyses IDP market characteristics and includes enterprise case studies by Mercer and CRISIL.



To learn more about how organisations can benefit from intelligent automation, download free copy of the IDP Playbook here: www.ant.works/IDP-Playbook.



About AntWorks:

AntWorks is a global artificial intelligence and intelligent automation company, creating new possibilities with data through digitisation, automation and enterprise intelligence. As the world's first and only Integrated Automation Platform (IAP) powered by fractal science principles and pattern recognition that understands every data type, ANTstein SQUARE digitises every piece of information for a diverse range of industries. Visit www.ant.works to empower your enterprise by automating complex business processes end-to-end.

