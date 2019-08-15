

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's exports declined sharply in July from last year, Statistics Norway reported Thursday.



Exports plunged 19.1 percent year-on-year in July reflecting weak demand for natural gas. Meanwhile, imports advanced 8.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports gained 0.8 percent, while imports dropped 0.6 percent in July.



The trade surplus increased to NOK 6.45 billion from NOK 5.58 billion in June. However, the surplus declined sharply from NOK 26.84 billion surplus seen in the same period last year.



