

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) reported that its second-quarter profit decreased to 90 million euros from last year's 184 million euros, hurt by the lower operating profit. Earnings per share amounted to 0.45 euros, down from 0.92 euros in the prior year.



EBIT before special items decreased 131 million euros to 128 million euros from the prior year.



Quarterly revenue was 2.12 billion euros, a decrease of 6 percent from the year-earlier period.



Vestas now expects 2019 revenue to be between 11.0 billion euros and 12.25 billion euros, compared to the prior outlook of 10.75 billion euros -12.25 billion euros.



