

FirstGroup plc (FGROY.PK, FGROF.PK, FGP.L), a provider of transport services, announced Thursday the appointment of David Martin to the Board and as Chairman with immediate effect.



Martin is the former Chief Executive of Arriva, a passenger transport group, which was purchased by Deutsche Bahn in 2010. He remained as Chief Executive throughout this period, before stepping down in January 2016. He remained on the Arriva Board until May 2017.



Martin David is currently Senior Independent Director at waste management group Biffa plc and served as Interim Chairman of that company for a period of six months.



David Robbie, FirstGroup Interim Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director said, 'He has extensive knowledge of international transport contract businesses and in delivering strategic transactions, including disposals. His expertise and focus will be invaluable in driving forward the plans to rationalise the Group's portfolio and create value for shareholders.'



