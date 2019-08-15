Estar Medical: Regenlab is in Breach of UK Court Orders Following Revocation of its PRP Patent

Regen Lab SA (Regenlab) has failed to pay legal costs ordered by the UK High Court after revocation of its PRP patent for lack of novelty and inventive step. Regenlab is exposed to enforcement procedures which may limit its ability to provide products in the marketplace

HOLON, Israel, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Estar Technologies Ltd. (Estar Medical) announced today that Regenlab failed to pay legal costs resulting from two orders made by the UK High Court (Patent Court). The Patent Court awarded Estar Medical extensive legal costs after it revoked the Regenlab PRP patent in its entirety. Regenlab claims it is unable to pay the ordered costs because its access to cashflow is "very limited" and a "restricted amount of liquid funds available". Regenlab originally asked the Patent Court, in a witness statement submitted by its legal counsel, Mr. Andreas Pigni, to defer the payment which "could have a 'domino effect' on the viability of [its] business" and "would impact on Regen's business in a way that would be difficult to quantify financially but is likely to be substantial and would take significant time for Regen to recover its position".

The Patent Court judgment is in line with the decision of the Opposition Division of the European Patent Office (EPO) which also revoked Regenlab PRP patent in its entirety for lack of novelty and added mater. The EPO and UK judgments add to Estar Medical's winning the infringement claim in Germany last year and the venue judgment in Federal Court in New York in which Regenlab also lost against Estar Medical.

