AC Renewables, the energy arm of Philippines' Ayala Corp, and Australia's UPC Renewables have agreed to buy 51% in a 250 MW pumped hydro project and a neighboring 300 MW solar project, both located in South Australia. UPC\AC Renewables Australia have entered into a conditional share purchase agreement for the acquisition of 51% stake in the 250 MW Baroota Pumped Hydro and the 300 MW Bridle Track Solar Farm projects from Rise Renewables. The Filipino-Australian joint venture intends to accelerate remaining development, fund construction and retain long-term ownership of both projects. The Baroota ...

