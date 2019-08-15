Ireland appears ready to embrace PV after years of failed announcements. Globaldata predicts the EU member state will deploy around 1.3 GW of solar by 2030, with renewables potentially meeting 65% of electricity demand. Furthermore, Irish Water has announced it wants to deploy solar at its water treatment plants.Despite notable recent large scale project announcements, Ireland had installed only 29 MW of solar power generation capacity by the end of last year, according to International Renewable Energy Agency statistics. A lack of incentives - including heel dragging on renewable energy procurement ...

