BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Thursday, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to release UK retail sales data. Economists forecast retail sales to fall 0.2 percent on month in July following a 1 percent rise in June.



Ahead of the data, the pound rose against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 1.2077 against the greenback, 128.27 against the yen, 1.1768 against the franc and 0.9234 against the euro at 4:25 am ET.



