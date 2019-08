Visiongain Report: Digitalisation & Large-scale Modernisation Programmes Having a Profound Effect on the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market

Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Rest of World); by Vehicle Type (Main Battle Tanks, Light Protected Vehicles, Amphibious Armoured Vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers & Others) and by System Type (Navigation, Observation, Display & Computing, C3 & C4ISR/EW, Weapon Control, Sensor & Control, Vehicle Protection & Power) Plus Analysis of Leading Defence Contractors and Supplier Companies Developing Electronics for Ground Vehicle Applications

Why is Military Land Vetronics Important Today?

In the 21st century, the digital battlefield has become a force multiplier which has transformed how militaries around the world prepare for and overcome challenges from state and non-state competitors. Land vehicles have not escaped the profound effects of digitalisation, having become valuable, interconnected nodes in the field with all new tactical and logistical capabilities. Indeed, over the last 15 years, there has been an increase in the number of advanced electronic systems at ground level as defence departments seek to make their armed forces lighter, faster and more deployable.

Visiongain anticipates that global investment and consolidation will be strong over the long term in the vetronics industry. Digitalisation will continue to drive the market forward and large-scale, military modernisation programmes will begin to come to fruition. These are just some of the trends that your company could potentially exploit.

What are the Military Land Vehicle Electronics Market Prospects?

Visiongain's definitive new report values the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) market at USD 3.56 billion in 2019.

This timely, 223 page study will enhance your strategic decision making, update you with crucial market developments and, ultimately, help to maximise your company's profitability and potential.

Read on to discover even more ways of how this report can help to develop your business.

This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As…

• How is the Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) market evolving?

• How will each Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much sales revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• How will political and regulatory factors influence regional Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) markets and submarkets?

• How will market shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which nation will lead the market in the same year?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Research & Analysis Highlights

Independent, Impartial And Objective Analysis Of The Global Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market From 2019 To 2029

Over 200 Tables, Charts And Graphs

Submarket Forecasts By Vehicle Type System Type And Geographical Region, Covering The Period 2019-2029

Military Vetronics Forecasts by Vehicle Type, 2019-2029

• Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles Forecast, 2019-2029

• Main Battle Tanks Forecast, 2019-2029

• Armoured Personnel Carriers Forecast, 2019-2029

• Light Protected Vehicles Forecast, 2019-2029

• Infantry Fighting Vehicles Forecast, 2019-2029

• Amphibious Armoured Vehicles Forecast, 2019-2029

• 'Others' Forecast, 2019-2029

Military Vetronics Forecasts by System Type, 2019-2029

• Observation, Display & Computing Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

• Weapon Control Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

• Vehicle Protection Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

• C3 & C4ISR/EW Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

• Navigation Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

• Sensor & Control Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

• Power Systems Forecast, 2019-2029

Military Vetronics Forecasts by Region, 2019-2029

North America Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• North America Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• North America Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• North America Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• North America Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Country 2019-2029

• US Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• US Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• US Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Canada Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Canada Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Canada Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

Europe Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Europe Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Europe Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Europe Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Europe Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Country 2019-2029

• UK Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• UK Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• UK Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Germany Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Germany Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Germany Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Russian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Russian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Russian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• France Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• France Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• France Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

Asia-Pacific Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Asia Pacific Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Country 2019-2029

• China Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• China Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• China Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Indian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Indian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Indian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Australian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Australian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Australian Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

Middle East Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Middle East Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Middle East Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Middle East Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Middle East Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Country 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Saudi Arabia Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Israel Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Israel Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Israel Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• UAE Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• UAE Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• UAE Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• Rest of ME Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Rest of ME Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• Rest of ME Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

Rest of World' Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• ROW Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• ROW Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By System Type 2019-2029

• ROW Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Vehicle Type 2019-2029

• ROW Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market By Country 2019-2029

• Africa Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

• Latin America Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market 2019-2029

Details of the most significant acquisitions, contracts and programmes of the last five years.

Profiles of the 10 leading companies involved with the design, development and production of land vehicle electronics, including key financial metrics and analysis

• TT Electronics

• Lockheed Martin

• Safran Electronics and Defense

• BAE Systems

• General Dynamics Corporation

• SAAB Group

• Kongsberg Gruppen

• Leonardo S.p.A

• Oshkosh corporation

• Thales Group

Expert opinion - Patria Land Systems

Gain insight from our exclusive interview with Pasi Niemelä, the Chief Engineer of C4ISTAR at Patria Land Systems.

How This Report Will Benefit You

• You will most likely have a body of conflicting and unclear information, and so you require one, definitive report to base your business decisions upon. This Visiongain study provides the clarity and expertise that you are after.

• Our insightful report speaks to your need for reliable market data, fair-minded analysis and authoritative conclusions. This will help you to develop informed growth strategies.

• You need the information in an easily digestible form. This report excels at delivering just that.

• Our forecasts give you a crucial advantage by enhancing your strategic decision making.

• Knowledge is vital to you and your business, and you desire as much evidence as possible to inform crucial investment decisions. Let Visiongain increase your industry knowledge, build your technical insight and strengthen your competitor analysis.

• In short, without this exhaustive Visiongain report, you will fall into the same pitfalls as your competitors.

Companies covered in the report include:

Adani

Airbus Defence & Space

Airbus DS Optronics

Almaz-Antey

AM General

Arquus

ARTEC Consortium

ARTEC GmbH

Aselsan

BAE Systems

Bharat Forge

BwFuhrparkService GmbH

China North Industries Group Corporation (Norinco)

Curtiss-Wright Controls

Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions

DRS Technologies

DST Group

Elbit Systems

Elta Group

Esterline

Exelis Inc

GE Automation & Controls

GE Intelligent Platforms

General Dynamics C4 System

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Land Systems

General Dynamics Land Systems - Canada

General Dynamics Land Systems - UK

General Dynamics Mission Systems - Canada

General Dynamics UK

General Electric

Georgia Tech Research Institute

Hanwha Group

Harris Corporation

iGov Technologies

Indra

Iveco Defence Vehicles

Iveco via Garnizon

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann

Kurganmashzavod

L-3 Communication Systems

Leonardo

Leonardo DRS

Leonardo S.p.A.

Lockheed Martin

Meggitt

NASSCO

Navistar Defense LLC

Nexter Systems

Northrup Grumman

Orbital ATK

Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Defense

Otokar

Palomar Display Products

Paramount Group

Patria

Patria Land Systems

Precision

Protech Systems

QinetiQ

Rafael

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Raytheon

Raytheon Space & Airborne Systems

Renault Trucks Defense SAS

Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall Canada

Rheinmetall Defence Australia

Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles

Rosoboronexport

SAAB Group

Safran Electronics & Defense

SC Group

Science Applications International Corp

Southwest Research Institute

SRC Inc

Stadium Group

Sukhoi

Supacat

Systematic

Tata Motors

TE Connectivity

Telespazio

TenCate

Texelis

Thales Alenia Space

Thales Group

Thales UK

TT Electronics

UniRoyal

United Technologies

Uralvagonzavod

Varley Group

ViaSat

Vingtech

Wilcox Industries

Wind River Systems

Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation

Zodiac Aerospace



Organisations Mentioned in This Report

Aerospace Industrial Maintenance Norway

Army Contracting Command

Australian Defence Force

Brazilian Army

British Royal Navy

Bundesamt für Ausrüstung, Informationstechnik and Nutzung der Bundeswehr

Canadian Army

Canadian Department of National Defence

Danish Army

Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organisation

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Defense Information Systems Agency

Defense Logistics Agency

Defense Logistics Agency Land & Maritime Division

Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology & In-Service Support

French Air Force

French Army

French Navy

German National Security Council

Government of Canada

Government of the State of Qatar

IDF

Indian Air Force

Indian Army

Indian Ministry of Defence

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force

Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation

Missile Defense Agency

NASA

NATO

Norwegian Ministry of Defence

People's Liberation Army

Royal Bahraini Air Force

Russian Ground Forces

Spanish Army

Turkish Air Force

Turkish Ministry of Defence

Turkish Undersecretariat for Defence Industries

UAE Ministry of Defence

UK Ministry of Defence

US Air Force Space and Missile Systems Center

US Army

US Army Contracting Command

US Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command

US Army Tank Automotive Research, Development and Engineering Center

US Department of Defense

US Government

US Marine Corps

US National Guard

US Office of Naval Research

US Special Operations Command

