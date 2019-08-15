Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (STAW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2019 / 11:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 348.8677 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29985 CODE: STAW LN ISIN: LU0533032347 ISIN: LU0533032347 Category Code: NAV TIDM: STAW LN Sequence No.: 16905 EQS News ID: 858193 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 15, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)