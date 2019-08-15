Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (TIPH LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Aug-2019 / 11:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist DEALING DATE: 14-Aug-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 103.939 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6705800 CODE: TIPH LN ISIN: LU1452600601 ISIN: LU1452600601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH LN Sequence No.: 16921 EQS News ID: 858225 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 15, 2019 05:16 ET (09:16 GMT)