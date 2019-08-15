Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion
15.08.2019 | 12:22
(18 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Acorn Income Fund - Change in Income Portfolio Management Team

Acorn Income Fund - Change in Income Portfolio Management Team

PR Newswire

London, August 15

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)
LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Change in Income Portfolio Management Team

15 August 2019

The Company announces that Mr Paul Smith has decided to leave Premier Fund Managers Limited, for personal reasons, and is therefore stepping down as manager of the Income portfolio of the Company.

Mr Smith works with an established team of investment managers, and Messrs Chun Lee and Robin Willis will take over as the co-managers of the Income portfolio, both also having been involved with the Company for a number of years.

Helen Green, Chairman of Acorn Income Fund Limited, commented "On behalf of the Board, we are grateful for Paul's contribution and support over many years, and wish him well for the future".

Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001


© 2019 PR Newswire