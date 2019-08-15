Acorn Income Fund - Change in Income Portfolio Management Team

ACORN INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 34778)

LEI 213800UAZN7G46AHQM67

Change in Income Portfolio Management Team

15 August 2019

The Company announces that Mr Paul Smith has decided to leave Premier Fund Managers Limited, for personal reasons, and is therefore stepping down as manager of the Income portfolio of the Company.

Mr Smith works with an established team of investment managers, and Messrs Chun Lee and Robin Willis will take over as the co-managers of the Income portfolio, both also having been involved with the Company for a number of years.

Helen Green, Chairman of Acorn Income Fund Limited, commented "On behalf of the Board, we are grateful for Paul's contribution and support over many years, and wish him well for the future".

Enquiries :

Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001