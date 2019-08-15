GEE Group Inc.: GEE Group Named One of the Largest Staffing Firms in the Country in 2019 Report

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / GEE Group Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:JOB) ("the Company" or "GEE Group"), a provider of professional staffing services and human resource solutions, today announced that it has been ranked by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) as one of the Largest Staffing Firms in the United States in its 2019 annual report. "This year's report is the most comprehensive bottom-up analysis of the industry's competitive landscape and market share," said Barry Asin, President of SIA. "The 157 companies in this year's report generated a combined revenue of $90.2 billion and had an estimated 61% of the market."

Chairman and CEO of GEE Group, Derek Dewan, commented on the Company being named to this list, "GEE Group is honored to be recognized by Staffing Industry Analysts ("SIA") as one of the largest staffing firms in the United States. The accolade is attributable to the Company's hard-working and dedicated employees. Our continued growth is driven by our commitment to serving our clients by providing quality staffing services in a variety of industries. The Company values the importance of providing strong customer service via its specialty staffing services throughout the United States."

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc. is a provider of specialized staffing solutions and is the successor to employment offices doing business since 1893. The Company operates in two industry segments, providing professional staffing services and solutions in the information technology, engineering, finance and accounting specialties and commercial staffing services through the names of Access Data Consulting, Agile Resources, Ashley Ellis, General Employment, Omni-One, Paladin Consulting and Triad. Also, in the healthcare sector, GEE Group, through its Scribe Solutions brand, staffs medical scribes who assist physicians in emergency departments of hospitals and in medical practices by providing required documentation for patient care in connection with electronic medical records (EMR). Additionally, the Company provides contract and direct hire professional staffing services through the following SNI brands: Accounting Now, SNI Technology, Legal Now, SNI Financial, Staffing Now, SNI Energy, SNI Banking and SNI Certes.

