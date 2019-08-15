Anzeige
15.08.2019 | 12:46
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 12

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 14 August 2019 were:

567.77p  Capital only
572.20p  Including current year income XD
567.77p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
572.20p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) XD

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary
Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

