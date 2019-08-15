Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2AC1G ISIN: US5838406081 Ticker-Symbol: MHSG 
Frankfurt
15.08.19
08:20 Uhr
1,620 Euro
-0,060
-3,55 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
MECHEL PAO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MECHEL PAO ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,586
1,663
13:09
1,617
1,694
13:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MECHEL
MECHEL PAO ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MECHEL PAO ADR1,620-3,55 %