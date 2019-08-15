Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 14-August-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 333.56p INCLUDING current year revenue 341.15p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 327.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 334.86p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---