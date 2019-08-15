Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 
Berlin
15.08.19
13:25 Uhr
1,035 Euro
+0,015
+1,47 %
15.08.2019 | 13:22
Concordia Maritime: Interim Report, 1 January-30 June 2019

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Total income
    Q2: SEK 252.7 (227.0) million
    HY1: SEK 563.4 (426.6) million
  • EBITDA
    Q2: SEK 53.3 (-9.3) million
    HY1: SEK 134.9 (-2.3) million
  • Result before tax
    Q2: SEK -39.2 (-57.0) million
    HY1: SEK -37.4 (-95.7) million
  • Result per share after tax
    Q2: SEK -0.82 (-1.19)
    HY1: SEK -0.78 (-2.01)

Events after the end of the quarter

  • In July, Stena Performance and Stena Polaris were contracted on consecutive voyage charters for 8-10 months.

Key ratios

  • Total income, SEK million 563.4 (426.6)
  • EBITDA, SEK million 134.9 (-2.3)
  • EBITDA, USD million 14.5 (-0.3)
  • Operating result, SEK million 13.4 (-91.9)
  • Result before tax, SEK million -37.4 (-95.7)
  • Result after tax, SEK million -37.5 (-95.7)
  • Equity ratio, % 32 (41)
  • Return on equity, % -11 (-54)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million 219.3 (185.0)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK -0.78 (-2.01)
  • Equity per share, SEK 23.40 (25.94)
  • Lost-time injuries 1 (0)

Distribution

For environmental reasons, we are only publishing our interim reports digitally. Concordia Maritime's interim reports and additional financial information about the Company can be read or downloaded from our website www.concordiamaritime.com/en/investor-relations

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13:00 CET on 15 August 2019.

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Kim Ullman
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855003
Mob +46-704-855003
Email: kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel +46-31-855009
Mob +46-704-855009
Email: ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concordia-maritime/r/interim-report--1-january-30-june-2019,c2881799

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/2881799/1090616.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January'"30 June 2019 (PDF)


