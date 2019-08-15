

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's current account surplus increased in June from previous month, Statistics Finland reported Thursday.



The current account surplus rose to EUR 791 million in June from EUR 626 million in May. In the same period last year, the deficit totaled EUR 1.07 billion.



The trade account was in EUR 0.4 billion surplus, while the services account showed a deficit of EUR 0.2 billion in June.



The primary income account was EUR 0.8 billion in surplus. The primary income account includes investment income like interests and dividends. Meanwhile, the secondary income account was EUR 0.1 billion in deficit.



The 12-month moving total of the current account was EUR 1.5 billion in deficit.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX