Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 15.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 850727 ISIN: FR0000120271 Ticker-Symbol: TOTB 
Xetra
15.08.19
13:39 Uhr
43,130 Euro
-0,505
-1,16 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
TOTAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOTAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,270
43,275
13:57
43,275
43,280
13:56
15.08.2019 | 13:52
(23 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

'Total Rethink' by Telecom Revolutionary David McCourt Set for European Launch After U.S. Success

Striking a chord with people who want to rethink their life or business and disrupt the status quo, Total Rethink has already shot into prestigious U.S. best-seller charts with Wall Street Journal, Amazon and USA Today

LONDON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Rethink: Why Entrepreneurs Should Act Like Revolutionaries, the debut book by global entrepreneur and Emmy award-winning producer David McCourt, is now available across Europe and the UK following huge success with best-seller charts in the United States earlier this Summer.

Described by The Economist as possessing "incredible credentials as a telecom revolutionary" McCourt is recognised as one of the world's most successful multi award-winning business entrepreneurs, globally renowned for using technology and innovation to improve the lives of underserved communities. His work in media has also seen him create a TV network, produce hard-hitting documentaries with A-listers including Angelina Jolie, Michael Douglas, Meg Ryan and Sônia Braga, and work alongside Spike Lee, LeVar Burton and Bill Duke.

Total Rethink (Wiley Publishing) is part business blueprint and part biography and guides readers to challenge conventional ideas. Like McCourt himself, it's entertaining and informative, sharing advice and practical steps for those on all levels of the business spectrum on how to thrive within the new business climate.

"If you're not a business person, you can read this book and you might get a much better idea about how to be successful in life from the very simple, well explained and entertaining stories that he tells" Piers Morgan, Journalist and Broadcaster

McCourt states that: "In business, and in life, everything is changing fast, apart from how we behave. Our ways of thinking and making decisions have changed little since we lived in agricultural and industrial societies, but the problems we now need to solve are entirely different. It requires a revolution in thinking and behavior to meet the challenges that now face us and to avoid disaster we need a Total Rethink".

Having become the number one best-seller in Amazon's thriving business and entrepreneurship category from pre-sales alone ahead of its U.S. launch, Total Rethink has quickly become the go-to book for entrepreneurs looking to dream big and make a difference. Key themes and chapters include:

  • Can You Teach Entrepreneurship or are Creative Entrepreneurs Born that Way?
  • (How to) Tell Your Story to the World
  • Radical Ways of Getting Paid
  • Taking Risks and Grasping Opportunities
  • Never Be Afraid to Think Big - or to Think Young
  • The Power of Immigration
  • The Sheer Joy of Being a Creative Revolutionary

"Impeccable credentials as a telecom revolutionary" The Economist

"McCourt is a builder by nature" USA Today

Total Rethink, by David McCourt is available across EMEA wherever books and ebooks are sold, priced £18.99 in the UK and €21.40 in Europe.


© 2019 PR Newswire