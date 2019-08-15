Slush China: Slush and Pingshan District of Shenzhen Held a Spectacular Technology Event

SHENZHEN CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2019 / Welcome to the City of Makers! Slush is the world's leading startup and technology event. On August 8th, Slush welcomed many distinguished guests in the Pingshan district of Shenzhen.

The Spectacular Slush Event in a Nutshell!

Slush originated in Finland in 2008. Our mission is to push forward the next generation of world-changing companies. Over the past 11 years, Slush has been the leading innovation-oriented organization, providing efficient service and communication platform for startups, top-tier international investors, corporations, and media to build a sound and efficient entrepreneurial ecosystem.

A Fantastic Cooperation with Shenzhen, the City of Makers

This time, Slush is targeting the Innovation City of Shenzhen, co-organizing the event with the fast-developing district of Pingshan. Pingshan wasn't selected by chance, but rather a strategic move. The youthful, international and innovation-oriented Slush goes well alongside Pingshan spirit of pioneers, vitality and exploration.

1. Sharing the same interest in deep technology.

Slush holds conferences in cities where there is a high concentration of business elites, in addition to Pingshan being one of the youngest and most vibrant innovation zones. At present, the overall industrial development in Pingshan district is in a period of rapid growth, and most of the innovative entrepreneurs are young people, working for mainly small and medium-sized enterprises.

2. We share the same goals. Slush is the leading world startup and high-tech movement, providing the best results in the shortest time. By launching in Shenzhen, Slush will continue the partnership with Pingshan to become an important node in the global industrial chain and a bridge connecting the global innovation circle.

3. Philosophy. Slush is dedicated to creating a scientific and technological community that connects global investors and startups. Scientific and technological innovations are the core of Pingshan and Slush's development philosophy. In the recent years, Pingshan has taken scientific and technological progress as its primary development vector and made significant efforts in improving comprehensive innovation policies, atmosphere, urban construction and other aspects, continuously creating a place for international high-end talents to commit to entrepreneurship and high-tech development.

Slush Shenzhen 2019 relies on the three core industries: New Energy Vehicles, Biomedicine and next-gen information technology. With its focus on youth, for the first time, Slush has held a full-scale Music Festival. With the most comprehensive music, Slush Music Festival and the Shenzhen district of Pingshan have ignited the enthusiasm of scientific and technological innovations at an unparalleled large-scale.

At Slush Shenzhen 2019, a Nordic delegation of 38 company founders raised scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between China and Europe to a whole new level. Over 40 leading speakers have shared their perspectives on cutting-edge technologies and ideas, making Shenzhen a global science and technology innovation hub. Furthermore, Slush Shenzhen is backed by 350 young volunteers from 130 universities and colleges located in ten different countries willing to engage in technological innovation. In addition, for the first time in Slush History, Slush Shenzhen 2019 combined a tech event and a music festival with five music groups Bridge, SiSiYuFan, Nocturnes, Spice and 3BASiC going on the high-tech spree with their fans.

Take a look! The site of Slush Shenzhen 2019

On August 8th Slush Shenzhen gathered more than 2500 attendees including more than 200 corporate investors, 500 start-ups, over 40 speakers, 70 media and journalists and 350+ volunteers to hold talks on loT & loV, Healthtech, AI and other high-tech industries. The participants gained a unique experience brought by keynote speakers, industry professionals, and various interactive on-site activities.

?Slush Shenzhen 2019 Activities :

STAGE TALK: Here participants can learn and get inspired by industry leaders.

SHOWCASE STUDIO: Get in touch with high-tech products showcased by industry-leading startups.

MATCHMAKING: Make acquaintance with seasoned investors and startups.

PROJECT DEMONSTRATION: Witness the honourable moment of Top-6 Pitching Competition startups with the potential to become the next unicorns.

SLUSH SHENZHEN MUSIC FESTIVAL: Five talented artists, Bridge/ ???, Nocturnes/ ?? , Spice/ ?? , SiSiYuFan/ ???? , and 3ASiC rocked the dancefloor of the Slush Shenzhen venue.

Pingshan Qualifier of the 11th China (Shenzhen) Innovation and Entrepreneurship Competition.

Slush Startup Pitching Competition:

At Slush Shenzhen Startup Pitching Competition Final, one company has become the first prize winner, two companies have been awarded the second prize and companies have won the third prize. The winning project was awarded King & Wood Mallesons and TENEO's consulting services, Lockhart Graphic Design services and Amazon AWS Cloud services.

? The highlight of Slush Shenzhen 2019: Slush Music Festival

For the first time in Slush history, Slush Shenzhen has brought together five music groups and more than 3 million fans of their to Slush Music Festival. Since the very first event in 2008, each Slush iteration diffuses different concepts and gives the audience an audio-visual feast. That's what makes Slush so vibrant, full of passion and vitality. An explosive mixture of high-tech vibe and body-shaking grooves set the venue on fire!

Slush Shenzhen 2019 officially ended on the evening of August 8 at Pingshan High-tech Convention Center. It is an international event focused on high-tech, as well as a platform for cooperation between industry leaders and startups. Slush is an incredible mix of serious topics and a chill and relaxing atmosphere.

Slush, warmly welcomed by Shenzhen, will create endless opportunities for the Future Builders.

