Atlas Renewable Energies has agreed to provide the Chilean unit of French energy giant Engie with 550 GWh annually for 15 years. The electricity will be supplied by the Sol del Desierto project Atlas is building in northern Chile.Atlas Renewable Energy has secured a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) from the Chilean unit of French energy giant Engie for a 230 MW project it is developing in northern Chile. The developer said its Sol del Desierto project, in the municipality of María Elena in Antofagasta, will be built on concession land owned by the Ministry of National Assets. Atlas will ...

